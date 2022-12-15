All IPOs were the preferred bet for Mutual Funds over secondary market in November

With the indices near their all-time highs, the secondary market has been buzzing with activity and excitement about hitting fresh highs. This buoyancy in the secondary market kept investors in the primary market busy in November, which saw as many as nine new listings.

This was the most for 2022 and the fourth highest in a single month in the last 11 years, according to a report by Grant Thronton.

However, compared to the last year (2021), the primary market is lagging far behind. Year 2022 has seen 32 initial public offerings (IPOs) so far and $7.6 billion being raised compared to 53 IPOs in 2021 that raised $15.4 billion.

Mutual funds join the party

When the momentum is positive in the secondary market, IPOs attract a lot of interest from retail investors for various reasons who jump on the bandwagon in large numbers. But this time, mutual funds too joined the party and as per industry data, made their presence felt in all nine IPOs of November.

