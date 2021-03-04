Acacia Banyan Partners sells stake in McDowell Holdings, Ortel Communications, Zee Media

live bse live

Private investment firm Acacia Banyan Partners sold stake in McDowell Holdings, Ortel Communications and Zee Media Corporation, the bulk deals data available on exchanges on March 3 showed.

Acacia Banyan Partners offloaded 1,22,965 equity shares in McDowell Holdings at Rs 38.98 per share, sold 2,19,503 equity shares in Ortel Communications at Rs 0.95 per share on the NSE. The investment firm also sold 29,08,979 equity shares in Zee Media Corporation at Rs 6.8 per share on the BSE.

Among other deals, Nava Bharat Ventures itself acquired 15,46,480 equity shares in the company at Rs 71.96 per share on the NSE.

Promoter Nowrosjee Wadia and Sons sold 3,61,750 equity shares in Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation at Rs 1,186.30 per share on the BSE, while promoter Nagi Reddy Seelam acquired 39,716 equity shares in Concord Drugs at Rs 24.99 per share on the BSE.

Shah Sharad Kanayalal sold 2.2 lakh shares in Texmo Pipe & Products at Rs 29 per share on the NSE, while Balaji Agencies sold 6.2 lakh equity shares in Majesco at Rs 122.7 per share and Nimish Deepak Broker offloaded 1,77,151 shares in Majesco at Rs 122.16 per share on the NSE.