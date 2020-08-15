172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|74th-independence-day-pm-announces-major-infra-push-stocks-like-lt-hg-infra-may-be-in-focus-5705931.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

74th Independence Day | PM announces major infra push; stocks like L&T, HG Infra may be in focus

The PM highlighted the need to give a new direction to the overall infrastructure development of the country.

Moneycontrol News

Underscoring his focus on 'Make in India' and extending it to 'Make for World', the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a major push to infra sector while addressing the nation on 74th Independence Day .

"Along with Make in India, we have now to take forward the mantra Make for World," said the PM.

The PM highlighted the need to give a new direction to the overall infrastructure development of the country.

Close

Also Read - 74th Independence Day | India to get cybersecurity policy soon: PM Modi

related news

"This need will be met from the National Infrastructure Pipeline Project. The country is going to spend more than Rs 110 lakh crore on this. About 7,000 projects of different sectors have also been identified," said the PM.

The move is expected to boost infra stocks, including Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Nirlon, HG Infra Engineering, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Bharat Road Network, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects, Anubhav Infrastructure and Jaihind Projects.

PM also emphasised the need for integrated infrastructure with smooth connectivity between roads, railways and waterways.

"Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had taken India’s road infrastructure to the next level. Now we need to focus on multi-modal infrastructure. We need to stop working in silos," said the PM.

Read latest updates from PM's speech here
First Published on Aug 15, 2020 08:33 am

tags #Independence Day #infra stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.