Mahindra & Mahindra expands electric vehicle partnership with Volkswagen

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and Volkswagen Group on August 15 announced that they have expanded their cooperation and signed a term sheet, under which the German automaker will supply electric vehicle components to the Indian automaker.

Both the companies signed a term sheet on the supply of electric components by VW’s MEB (open platform for EVs) for Mahindra’s new, purpose-built electric platform INGLO, deepening the partnering agreement from earlier this year.

“The cooperation intends to have a volume of more than one million units over lifetime and includes the equipment of five all-electric SUVs (based on INGLO) with MEB components. In addition, the two companies will explore further opportunities for collaboration, opening the perspective towards a broader strategic alliance to accelerate the electrification of the Indian automotive market,” M&M said in a statement.

ALSO READ: What does Mahindra’s new deal with VW mean for the EV ecosystem?

It was reported earlier that M&M plans to equip its Born Electric Platform with MEB electric components such as electric motors, battery system components and battery cells from Volkswagen.

Both parties had signed an agreement earlier to evaluate the scope of collaboration, and a binding supply contract could be forged by the end of 2022. MEB electric platform and its components allow car manufacturers to build their portfolio of electrified vehicles, quickly and cost-effectively.

The INGLO platform, which will power all of Mahindra's EVs, offers options ranging from 60-80 kilowatt hour (kWh) battery capacity and fast-charging of up to 80 percent in less than 30 minutes, M&M revealed without specifying the range of the EVs.

Commenting on the announcement, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said: “Our purpose-built INGLO platform offers unmatched potential for growth and further customization for developing new and innovative products, not just for India, but for global markets. Our vision is to lead the electric mobility revolution in India by bringing authentic electric SUVs with cutting-edge technology, as showcased in the UK today.”