Representative image

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) today said it plans to to equip its Born Electric Platform with MEB electric components such as electric motors, battery system components and battery cells from Volkswagen.

Both parties have signed an agreement to evaluate the scope of collaboration, and a binding supply contract could be forged by the end of 2022.





