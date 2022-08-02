Jio Platforms partners with Subex for 'HyperSense AI' to augment 5G product line

Representative image

Jio Platforms, the technological arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has sealed a partnership with telecom analytics solutions firm Subex for its "HyperSense AI" that will augment the company's 5G product line, as per a statement issued on August 2.

HyperSense is an artificial intelligence-driven orchestration platform that "can enable telcos to deliver on the promise of AI across the data value chain", added the statement issued by Subex.

As per the collaboration, Jio Platforms will offer its Cloud Native 5G Core to telecom companies globally along with Subex’s HyperSense for "enabling closed loop network automation, product performance and customer experience analytics", it further said.

Jio Platform's Cloud Native 5G Core implements the new 3GPP network architecture that will unleash the full power of 5G standalone enabling faster connectivity speeds, ultra-low latency, and network reliability, Subex said.

"These capabilities, combined with network automation, network slicing and edge computing, are instrumental to address multiple verticals and enable an ecosystem for innovation with use cases such as: enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communication (uRLLC) and massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC). Jio’s 360° Automation Platforms and Open API based OSS platforms provides faster integrations to multi-party 5G BSS systems," it added.

Jio Platforms' senior vice president Aayush Bhatnagar said the partnership provides new opportunities to enable end-to-end 5G services for enterprises and consumers.

"JPL's 5G stack complements the digital monetisation platforms of Subex to enable a wide range of 5G use cases," Bhatnagar added.

Subex's chief technology officer Suresh Chintada said the partnership will allow operators to "address multiple use cases around customer experience and revenue growth".

By combining HyperSense with Jio Platforms’ Cloud Native 5G Core, CSPs will be able to fast track their 5G journey by leveraging the power of AI," Chintada noted.

