Jet Airways insolvency: A last-minute twist forces lenders to give suitors more time

Just when one thought that Jet Airways is close to getting a new owner, there's a new twist in the race for its ownership.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the consortium led by Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC) upped its offer on September 28, sending the Jet Airways lenders again in to a huddle.

The consortium also includes Big Charter, and Imperial Capital Investments. Both FSTC and Big Charter are led by aviator-turned-entrepreneur Sanjay Mandavia.

Imperial Capital is an investment banking and wealth management company based in Dubai.

The Committee of Creditors (C0C), which consists of the lenders, has now given time to the second consortium, if it wants, to revise its resolution plan. The second consortium is of London-based financial services firm Kalrock Capital and entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.

Till now, the Kalrock Capital-led consortium was said to be ahead in the race.

"The two sides have been given a few more days to resubmit their plans. They will be asked to make a presentation, and the voting will happen post that," a senior executive told Moneycontrol.

It is yet not clear what the new deadline is.