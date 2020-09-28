172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|jet-airways-insolvency-a-last-minute-twist-forces-lenders-to-give-suitors-more-time-5895881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 10:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways insolvency: A last-minute twist forces lenders to give suitors more time

The development comes after the consortium led by Flight Simulation Technique Centre upped its offer. The new deadline is unclear

Prince Mathews Thomas
Jet Airways owes banks nearly Rs 8,000 crore.
Jet Airways owes banks nearly Rs 8,000 crore.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Just when one thought that Jet Airways is close to getting a new owner, there's a new twist in the race for its ownership.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the consortium led by Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC) upped its offer on September 28, sending the Jet Airways lenders again in to a huddle.

The consortium also includes Big Charter, and Imperial Capital Investments. Both FSTC and Big Charter are led by aviator-turned-entrepreneur Sanjay Mandavia.

Close

Imperial Capital is an investment banking and wealth management company based in Dubai.

related news

The Committee of Creditors (C0C), which consists of the lenders, has now given time to the second consortium, if it wants, to revise its resolution plan. The second consortium is of London-based financial services firm Kalrock Capital and entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.

Till now, the Kalrock Capital-led consortium was said to be ahead in the race.

"The two sides have been given a few more days to resubmit their plans. They will be asked to make a presentation, and the voting will happen post that," a senior executive told Moneycontrol.

It is yet not clear what the  new deadline is.

State Bank of India is the lead lender and the most prominent member of the CoC. Jet Airways owes banks nearly Rs 8,000 crore. Its total claims, which include unpaid salaries of employees and dues of vendors, amount to about Rs 25,000 crore.
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 10:37 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Jet Airways #stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.