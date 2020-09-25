Corporate Buzz podcast | Harley Davidson leaves Indian roads; a change in luck for Vodafone; Will Tata and Mistry come to the negotiating table?

In this week's Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss what made news in India Inc.

Thomas first explains why Harley Davidson suddenly shut its operations in India and what it means for other motorbike companies.

The Shapoorji Pallonji announced that it will be parting ways with Tata Sons, news that came after a Supreme Court hearing ordering a transfer or pledge of the Tata Sons' stake held by the SP group.

Thomas then talks about the growing interest in COVID-19 intranasal vaccines as Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech make two different deals with US producers.

Lastly, he talks about new age gig jobs coming up in the banking and IT sector, and Vodafone's win against India in a retrospective tax case.