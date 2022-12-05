JB Pharma slashes price of critical heart failure medicine in India

live bse live

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited (JB Pharma) on December 5 announced about 50 percent drop in price of critical heart failure drug Azmarda.

The company has slashed the price of Azmarda (Saccubutril-Valsartan), 50 mg, to Rs 39.6 per tablet as against Rs 78 per tablet earlier, it said in a statement.

“Being a leading player in the cardiac segment, JB has decided to take the lead in making Azmarda drug more accessible and affordable for heart failure patients in India. With this move, the overall monthly treatment cost will reduce significantly from INR 4500 to INR 2200,” Dilip Singh Rathore, President, Domestic Business, JB Pharma, said.

Azmarda, which contains patented molecule Saccubutril-Valsartan is indicated for heart failure, which ails nearly 8 to 12 million people in the country, company said.

JB Pharma said Sacubitril-Valsartan is currently prescribed to 30-35 percent of heart failure reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) patients, while doctors believe that with the right pricing, this can go up to 50-65 percent.

As per IQVIA, MAT Sep 22 data Saccubutril- Valsartan is now an over Rs 500 crores market with a 3-year CAGR of ~30 percent.

The molecule is presently patented by Novartis AG, Switzerland and currently, four companies including Novartis are serving the Indian market.

The molecule is expected to go off-patent in January 2023.

Presently Azmarda is the third largest brand in the category capturing 17 percent market share with IQVIA MAT OCT' 22 sales of INR 93.5 crores.

In April’ 22, JB Pharma acquired the Azmarda brand from Novartis AG, Switzerland for the India region for a consideration of Rs 246 crores.