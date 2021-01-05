MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Plutus Wealth, associates buy Rs 500 crore shares in Nazara Technologies from WestBridge

Plutus Wealth Management LLP & its associates have acquired shares worth over Rs 500 crore in Nazara from WestBridge Ventures II Investment Holdings, a fund managed by WestBridge Capital in a secondary transaction between the parties, a statement said.

PTI
January 05, 2021 / 04:52 PM IST

Gaming firm Nazara Technologies Ltd on Tuesday said Plutus Wealth Management LLP and its associates have acquired shares worth over Rs 500 crore of the company from WestBridge.

Plutus Wealth Management LLP & its associates have acquired shares worth over Rs 500 crore in Nazara from WestBridge Ventures II Investment Holdings, a fund managed by WestBridge Capital in a secondary transaction between the parties, a statement said.

"This transaction marks the complete exit from Nazara by WestBridge Ventures, which had been an early investor in Nazara since 2005," it added.

WestBridge Ventures, which had invested about Rs 22.6 crore cumulatively in Nazara, has received significant returns. Apart from the latest transaction, WestBridge had sold shares to IIFL Special Opportunities Fund and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who had invested Rs 327 crore and Rs 182 crore, respectively, in Nazara.

"We believe gaming will be a prominent form of entertainment and will do well in the next decade. We believe that Nazara is well-placed to leverage on the vast available opportunity. We are excited to begin our long-term journey with their goal and vision," Plutus Wealth Managing Partner Arpit Khandelwal said.

Close

Related stories

Nazara Technologies Founder and MD Nitish Mittersain said creating value for all stakeholders, including investors, has always been very important for Nazara.

"We are excited to onboard Plutus as a long term investor in Nazara...I am glad that we have been able to deliver a great return to WestBridge who backed us early on in 2005," he added.

Nazara has undertaken investments and acquisitions in various gaming categories, including esports, edutainment, infotainment, fantasy sports, multiplayer games like carrom and mobile cricket games, among others to strengthen its position in the gaming and sports media space.

The company owns IPs, including WCC and CarromClash in mobile games, Kiddopia in gamified early learning, NODWIN and Sportskeeda in esports and esports media, and Halaplay and Qunami in skill-based, fantasy and trivia games.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #IPO - News #Nazara Technologies
first published: Jan 5, 2021 04:52 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.