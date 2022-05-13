English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    In Chart | FIIs pull out $19.56 billion from Indian equities this year. Where is the money moving?

    Amid the global uncertainties and tightening of money trails, foreign investors had no other choice but to relook at their portfolios. Within Asia, Japan turned to be their favorite

    Ritesh Presswala
    May 13, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST

    In 2022 so far, the foreign institutional investors, or FIIs, have been net sellers of the Indian equity to the tune of $19,563 million, according to the Bloomberg data. During the same time period, the benchmark index Sensex has fallen about 8 percent.

    FIIs have always been very big contributors to the Indian market. Even though retail participation has increased since the start of the pandemic in 2020, the foreign investors still play a big role in marking the direction of the equity market in India. Traditionally, it has been seen that when FIIs are net sellers of Indian equity, the benchmark indices decline, too.

    Spooked by Russia-Ukraine war and inflation worries, foreign institutional investors have been incessant sellers of Indian equities so far this year. Anticipation of liquidity tapering, hawkish US Fed policy, comments and lack of macro stability due to Covid-19 have been some other reasons for FIIs to relocate their money.

    The US Federal Reserve on May 4 raised the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points, in what was being viewed as the sharpest increase in over two decades. Back home, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das also announced a 40-basis-point hike in the key lending rate and raised the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points in an unscheduled announcement on May 4.

    Amid such uncertainties and tightening of money trails, foreign investors had no other choice but to relook at their portfolios. A study of the Bloomberg data shows that in the year 2022 so far, within Asian countries, FIIs have pared their exposure the most in China, Taiwan, India and South Korea. Meanwhile, they have made investments in Japan, Indonesia and Thailand.

    Close

    Related stories

    Take a look at the chart for how they fared.

    FIIs Flow 13052022 new

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
    Tags: #Moneycontrol Datawatch
    first published: May 13, 2022 02:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.