    These 5 stocks have seen rise in price with volumes in the last 3 days

    The Indian market has started an uptrend in the last three days and the government's decision to reduce the windfall tax seems to have brought more cheer. Here are five stocks that have investors interested

    Ritesh Presswala
    July 20, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
    The Indian equity market has slowly started its uptrend in last few days. Moneycontrol's analysis of BSE 500 stocks showed that five of them have seen a steady rise in prices, trading volumes, and delivery volumes, over the last three sessions. This indicates higher investor interest in these stocks. Take a look at how these five stocks fared on Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
    Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals | The stock has gained 7 percent from Rs 612.20 on July 14 to Rs 654.90 on July 19. During the period, the volume has gone up from 38,277 to 1,86,868, and the deliverable volume from 5,902 to 86,864. Click here for the Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
    Supreme Industries Ltd. | The stock has gained 4 percent from Rs 1817.70 on July 14 to Rs 1893.10 on July 19. During the period, the volume has gone up from 942 to 3,428, and the deliverable volume from 422 to 1,019. Click here for the Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
    Lux Industries Ltd. | The stock has gained 6 percent from Rs 1812.10 on July 14 to Rs 1915.70 on July 19. During the period, the volume has gone up from  1,902 to 5,906, and the deliverable volume from 677 to 3,123. Click here for the Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
    Indiamart Intermesh Ltd. | The stock has gained 5 percent from Rs 3918.50 on July 14 to Rs 4108.90 on July 19. During the period, the volume has gone up from 2,475 to 5,633, and the deliverable volume from             613 to 2,037. Click here for the Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd. | The stock has gained 2 percent from Rs 1336.95 on July 14 to Rs 1363.40 on July 19. During the period, the volume has gone up from 4,105 to 5,131, and the deliverable volume from 888 to 1,311. Click here for the Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
    Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
    Tags: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 01:15 pm
