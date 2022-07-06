These six MF darlings gain over 50% in one year. Do you own any of them?

The trend shows that Indian mutual funds (MFs) have been making a consistent effort to prevent a steeper plunge in equities despite high volatility and weakness. In each of the last 12 months, the MFs remained net buyers in equities with a total net inflow of Rs 1.84 lakh crore. It will be interesting to see in which stocks they are parking their funds. Moneycontrol Analysis of BSE 500 Stocks shows that the MFs are increasing their stake through the last four quarters since September 2021 in about 68 stocks. The overall sentiment, however, turned weak after many of these stocks yielded negative returns in the last one year but there are six stocks on the list that churned out over 50 percent return in the same period (data source: ACE Equity). According to Bloomberg’s consensus rating, three out of six stocks are still likely to see a good upside potential over the next 12 months. The consensus rating is based on analyst recommendations.