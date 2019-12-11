App
Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glutone Serum, skincare product launch of 2019, sold out on 1st day

The Pre-Booking numbers ran into Thousand’s with 1000+ orders booked in the first few minutes. ClickOnCare takes Pride in hosting one of its kind, the biggest luxury skincare launch in India.

Digpu

After a Huge Success of the Glutone Range of Skin Supplements on ClickOnCare over the last 1 year, Adroit Biomed Ltd launched Glutone Serum, a Luxury Skincare epitome on 10th December, 5:00 pm IST. Exclusive to ClickOnCare.com, the fad for this product was way over the top and it surely broke some of the records in Skin Care Industry.

The Pre-Booking numbers ran into Thousand’s with 1000+ orders booked in the first few minutes. ClickOnCare takes Pride in hosting one of its kind, the biggest luxury skincare launch in India. Our Brand Association with Adroit is Data Driven, to reach the Right Set of Customers for our Products. The Launch has evidently been a Great Success as we observe the Trending Responses for the Glutone Serum on Social Platforms directly from the Users” quotes Akshat Malik, Founder & CEO of ClickOnCare.com

The trust for ClickOnCare's Service and Glutone Range of Products have swelled the Post-launch responses.

ClickOnCare is a trademarked health and wellness brand servicing Indian and International markets with 5000+ active products. Trusted by hundreds of doctors and celebrities, it is the single largest online skin, hair & nutrition store in India with delivery across the world.

This is a press release that has been published from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by Moneycontrol staff.

First Published on Dec 11, 2019 06:07 pm

tags #PR Post

