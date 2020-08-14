Shri Ram Trading Challenge | Here’s how to register

D-Street is the only stock-market oriented society, at an undergraduate level, in the esteemed Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. It fosters social and intellectual activity among the students of the college and generates awareness about various aspects in the field of finance, especially focusing on financial markets. For the furtherance of the more practical side of our objective D-Street, SRCC, in collaboration with Dalal Street Investment Journal, is organising ‘Shri Ram Trading Challenge’ in the coming month.

Shri Ram Trading Challenge is an online mock-stock competition in which the participants would be trading on a virtual platform with virtual currency, but with real stocks and live price movements. They would be constructing a virtual portfolio over a period of two weeks, from August 31 to September 12, and the teams with the highest portfolio value at the closing bell of market on September 12 would be declared the winner. The participants would be getting certificates, while the winners would be awarded with merit certificates along with exciting prizes such as internship opportunities, gift hampers and free subscriptions of premium Indian investment journals.

D-Street’s annual fest, Bullzire, sees participation of more than 7,000 individuals with students from various IIMs, IITs, etc participating in the events. Various prestigious personalities have graced the event over the years including Sanjiv Bhasin, Samant Sikka, Aviral Jain, Kunal Bothra, Prerna Soni, Varun Aggarwal, Aswini Bajaj and many more.

The primary objective of D-Street remains generating value for its members and society at large. We have published various equity research reports, prepared unique formulae and financial models purely for the purpose of spreading financial literacy through industry-quality research free of cost.

