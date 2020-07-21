99acres presents realty buzz webinar

Being the market leader, 99acres.com, the leading property portal in India, has been actively conducting research and mining platform data to come up with insights and learnings to help real estate buyers and sellers. The brand has also started with its webinar series - realty buzz webinars, which is a fortnightly feature, to reach out to clients and consumers in these difficult times and assuage their fears and apprehensions with correct information. The four editions which have happened so far saw the who’s who of the industry coming as panellists to share their views and act as the guiding beacon during COVID-19. These webinars have seen participation from all key stakeholders of the real estate industry - builders and broker community, home buyers and owners, regulatory and research bodies etc.

All the conducted webinars have got a stupendous response from real estate stakeholders with over 8,000 registrations for the four events and more than 2,000 live questions. Also, over 1.5 lakh homebuyers, investors, and sellers were reached through the live feed of the webinar on Facebook and zoom, in an interactive format where viewers were able to put up their queries live and receive answers from Industry experts.

The first webinar focused on home buying and investing trends in the post COVID-19 era. The discussion touched upon the challenges faced by developers in completing under-construction projects, the prospects of investing in commercial and residential markets and the Government measures required to bail the real estate sector out of the current crisis.

The second edition revolved around redefining marketing strategies during COVID-19. The experts stressed upon the changing marketing landscape with spends being pushed more on digital platforms, prime reason being their better CPL efficiency.

99acres conducted the third episode of the series with real estate stalwarts to know how the prolonged lockdown affected the residential real estate buyer’s journey. The experts talked about surge in online queries, adoption of safety measures at construction sites and lucrative offers being rolled out citing this period as a perfect opportunity for buyers.

In the fourth edition, the experts brought on the surface new innovative ways to close transactions during this period. The webinar addressed the need to identify potential buyers, engage with them through novel means like webinars, video calls, virtual tours and keep them informed to garner sales.

Launched by Info Edge India in September 2005, 99acres.com is a gateway to one of the fastest growing property markets of the world, an information 'exchange' for buying, renting and selling of all types of residential and commercial properties anywhere in India. The website enables easy access to a huge property bank and allows direct connection with brokers/builders in cities as well as remote parts of the country. 99acres.com has over 10 lakh residential and commercial property listings and over 1.7 lakh new projects. Not only this, it has the highest share of time spent by real estate audiences across platforms. Backed by a strong team and a network across 73 cities in India, 99acres.com has garnered faith and support of the real estate community in India within a very short time span.