Former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar appointed exclusive advisor for Kotak Investment Advisors' Special Situation Fund

Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL) on February 12 announced that Rajnish Kumar, former Chairman of State Bank of India (SBI), would be exclusive advisor for its US$ 1 billion Special Situation Fund.

The former SBI chairman had taken up an advisory role with Baring Private Equity Partners India earlier this month.

Kumar had retired from SBI in October 2020 and comes with nearly 40 years of experience. He is credited with the mega merger of seven banks with India’s largest lender.

Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited that focuses on the Alternate Assets business of the Group. It was set up in early 2005 to focus on the Group’s alternate assets.

KIAL had recently announced that it has achieved closure of its new Real Estate Fund worth around $380 million (Rs 2,770 crore approximately), which will target a host of real estate financing opportunities across key cities in the country.