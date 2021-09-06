MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Former SBI Chief Rajnish Kumar joins Andhra government in advisory role

After his retirement from SBI, Kumar took up various assignments including as exclusive advisor to Kotak's Special Situation Fund and as an independent non-executive director at HSBC.

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
September 06, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST
Rajnish Kumar, former chairman, State Bank of India (SBI)

Rajnish Kumar, former chairman, State Bank of India (SBI)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rajnish Kumar, the former chairman of India's largest lender - State Bank of India (SBI), has been appointed as an advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government. In this role, Kumar will act as an economic advisor to the state government.

When contacted, Kumar told Moneycontrol that the role included helping the state government get private investments.

"It's an advisory position. They need financial expertise in attracting investment into the State," said Kumar.

Also Read: HSBC Asia appoints Rajnish Kumar as independent director

After his retirement from SBI, Kumar took up assignments including as an exclusive advisor to Kotak's Special Situation Fund and as an independent non-executive director at HSBC.

Close

Kumar said there was no conflict of interest in his roles associated with private organisations even after taking up the state government assignment and he will continue with all positions.

"There is no conflict of interest with anyone. I will continue with all my engagements," said Kumar.
Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Deputy Editor at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.
Tags: #Former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
first published: Sep 6, 2021 08:23 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.