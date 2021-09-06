Former SBI Chief Rajnish Kumar joins Andhra government in advisory role

Rajnish Kumar, former chairman, State Bank of India (SBI)

Rajnish Kumar, the former chairman of India's largest lender - State Bank of India (SBI), has been appointed as an advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government. In this role, Kumar will act as an economic advisor to the state government.

When contacted, Kumar told Moneycontrol that the role included helping the state government get private investments.

"It's an advisory position. They need financial expertise in attracting investment into the State," said Kumar.

After his retirement from SBI, Kumar took up assignments including as an exclusive advisor to Kotak's Special Situation Fund and as an independent non-executive director at HSBC.

Kumar said there was no conflict of interest in his roles associated with private organisations even after taking up the state government assignment and he will continue with all positions.

"There is no conflict of interest with anyone. I will continue with all my engagements," said Kumar.