Kotak Investment Advisors launches tech-led investment management platform Kotak Cherry

Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd, a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank, on June 2, announced the launch of ‘Kotak Cherry’ - a curated tech-led investment management platform. It is designed to offer holistic investing solutions to users via a robust digital app backed by experienced investment managers.

The comprehensive curated platform aims to be a one-stop solution for all investments and has a target to onboard 10 lakh customers in a year.

The company said in a statement: “Kotak Cherry provides investment solutions ranging from stocks, bonds, mutual funds, fixed deposits and National Pension Scheme (NPS) to progressive investment opportunities like Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).”

Kotak Cherry’s technology is founded on principles of agility and collaboration, built for scale and resilience, the statement added.

Srikanth Subramanian, CEO-Designate, Kotak Cherry, said, “In this digital age of automation and one-size-fits-all, we at Cherry believe in offering curated solutions that will help declutter investment options for our customers. Led by a solid team of credible and experienced professionals, we believe deep domain experience will matter when it comes to investing. It is a one-stop platform that will help people invest like experts. Cherry will soon have a completely open architecture, where the app user will soon be able to maintain their banking and broking relationships with providers of their choice, while still benefiting from the full power of our domain experience and curated services.”

Kotak Cherry has been enabled as a ‘do it yourself’ (DIY) execution platform, but the Kotak Cherry team will also offer financial life-stage solutions to customers like stock baskets, Robo advisory, life, medical, general insurance and international investing.

Here’s how users can get started with Kotak Cherry:

1) Download the Kotak Cherry App from your Playstore or Appstore or visit www.kotakcherry.com.

2) Keep your PAN, Aadhar, and bank account details handy for a smooth onboarding experience.

3) Finish your KYC & onboarding to become investment ready.

4) Explore the home page for our curated investment ideas across asset classes.

5) Execute your desired investments - completely paperless and secure.