you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2018 05:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Five of top-10 companies add Rs 31,381 crore in market capitalisation; ITC tops the chart

The m-cap of ITC soared Rs 16,856.05 crore to Rs 3,53,141.45 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Five of the 10 most valued companies in the country together added Rs 31,381.39 crore in market valuation last week, with ITC topping the chart. While HUL, ITC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ONGC saw addition in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended October 19, TCS, RIL, HDFC Bank, HDFC and SBI finished with losses.

The m-cap of ITC soared Rs 16,856.05 crore to Rs 3,53,141.45 crore.

Kotak Bank's m-cap zoomed Rs 5,749.62 crore to Rs 2,28,754.68 crore and that of ONGC surged Rs 4,941.25 crore to Rs 2,06679.25 crore.

HUL's valuation jumped Rs 2,283.7 crore to Rs 3,41,841.36 crore and that of Infosys rose by Rs 1,550.77 crore to Rs 2,98,185.82 crore.

related news

On the other hand, RIL suffered an erosion of Rs 15,687.72 crore to stand at Rs 6,98,278.03 crore.

The m-cap of HDFC slumped Rs 8,928.55 crore to Rs 2,85,319.16 crore and that of HDFC Bank fell by Rs 3,586.68 crore to Rs 5,34,142.49 crore.

SBI's valuation went down by Rs 2,231.14 crore to Rs 2,32,797.87 crore and that of TCS declined by Rs 506.57 crore to Rs 7,19,350.91 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, SBI, Kotak Bank and ONGC.

Over the last week, the BSE key index Sensex fell by 418 points to close at 34,315.63 points Friday.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Oct 21, 2018 03:25 pm

Loading...
