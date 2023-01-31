English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Room for growth: Economic Survey lists out hits and misses in the agri sector

    While the promise of doubling farm income has been unmet, there has been progress on credit growth to the sector and insurance cover for crops, even as it highlights the perils of climate change

    Sindhu Bhattacharya
    January 31, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST

    The government has taken several initiatives to boost the income of farmers such as offering direct income support, helping farmers diversify into horticulture and allied activities, offering crop insurance and cheaper loans. Even the recent Millets 2023 scheme to mark the international year of millets is a way to boost farm incomes since millets enhance productivity. But has the lofty promise of doubling farmers’ income been fulfilled? The Economic Survey 2022-23, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha on January 31, elaborates on all the steps taken by the government to boost farmers’ income but does not quantify the increase.

    The goal of doubling farmers’ income has already missed the 2022 deadline set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech in 2017. This is especially true for those states where household agricultural income has declined instead of rising, as per government data. A parliamentary standing committee reiterated last month that the government is far from the goal of doubling farmers’ income. The panel has said in a report tabled in the winter session of Parliament that the monthly agricultural household income on an all-India basis rose from Rs 8,059 in 2015-16 to Rs 10,218 in 2018-19.

    But in states like Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland and Odisha, agricultural household income has declined instead of rising.

    “...in four years (farmers’ income) in Jharkhand has come down from Rs 7068 to Rs. 4895, for Madhya Pradesh it has come down from Rs. 9740 to Rs. 8339, for Nagaland it has come down from Rs. 11428 to Rs. 9877, for Odisha it has come down from Rs. 5274 to Rs. 5112,”, the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing noted in its 46th report.