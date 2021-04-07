RBI Monetary Policy: Key takeaways from Governor Shaktikanta Das' address

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on April 7 kept the key policy rates unchanged at 4 percent indicating that a status-quo will desirable at this juncture when the growth-inflation scenario remains uncertain.

Here are key updates from RBI governor Shaktikanta Das' address:

> RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy rates unchanged. "The accommodative policy stance will continue for as long as necessary," Das said.

> Reverse repo rate continues to remain at 3.35 percent.

> MPC maintained the GDP growth outlook for FY22 at 10.5 percent. The Committee had projected this estimate during the previous policy announcement.

> Q1FY22 GDP growth outlook is 22.6 percent, and for Q2FY22 at 8.3 percent, Das said.

> Das said that prospects for FY 2021-22 strengthened with the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination programme. "However, the recent surge in infections have imparted greater uncertainty to the outlook; need to be closely watched," he added.

> On global growth, Das said that vaccine distribution and its efficacy is key to global economic recovery.

