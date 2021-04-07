English
April 07, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC's decision at 10 am

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: It is expected that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will maintain status quo and keep the key interest rates steady.

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will make the monetary policy announcement at 10 am. A post-policy press conference will be held at 12 pm.

It is expected that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will maintain status quo and keep the key interest rates steady. Currently, the repo rate is 4 percent and reverse repo rate is 3.35 percent.

policy announcement comes amid elevated inflation and surge in COVID-19 infections across the country.

On February 5, the MPC had kept lending rates unchanged, and maintained its "accommodative" policy stance.

The MPC has cut the repo rate by 250 bps since February 2019.
  • April 07, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

    Follow our LIVE blog for the market reaction to the monetary policy announcement.

  • April 07, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates | Check the highlights of the previous MPC decision in February 2021.

  • April 07, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates | In a research note, CARE Ratings mentioned its expectations from the monetary policy announcement: 

    > No change in the repo rate. The accommodative monetary policy stance would be maintained to address economic growth concerns.

    > The RBI is likely to announce further liquidity infusion measures (TLTRO’s) to support credit growth during the course of the year if required.

    > Open market operations would be announced periodically to anchor bond yields.

  • April 07, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

  • April 07, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates | The RBI will likely maintain its FY22 GDP growth estimate at 10.5 percent and watch the impact of the second wave on economic activity, according to Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities. Further, given the impact of food subsidy in FY2021-22, the gross value added growth needs to be more closely watched to gauge the "real" growth outturn.

    Localised lockdowns are unlikely to dent the growth prospects significantly but risks remain skewed towards the downside. Compared to the RBI projections in February, headline retail inflation will be slightly lower but well above its comfort zone of 4 percent.

    Read the full story

  • April 07, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

     April 07, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

     RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates | The MPC's policy decision comes after a three-day meeting that began on April 5. 
     

  • April 07, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates | It is widely expected that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will maintain status quo and keep the key interest rates steady. Currently, the repo rate is 4 percent and reverse repo rate is 3.35 percent.

    The policy announcement comes amid elevated inflation and surge in COVID-19 infections across the country. 

    On February 5, 2021 the MPC had kept lending rates unchanged, and maintained its “accommodative”  policy stance.

    The MPC has cut the repo rate by 250 bps since February 2019.

  • April 07, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST

    Good morning. Welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement. The MPC will release its statement on key interest rates.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.

