MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Non-life insurers see 13.8% premium growth in Q1

Standalone health insurers led the growth showing a 55.5 percent rise in gross direct premium to Rs 4,222.75 crore for the April to June period.

Moneycontrol News
July 08, 2021 / 08:20 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

General insurance companies saw a 13.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in gross direct premium income in Q1FY22 at Rs 44,434.96 crore with business across segments like motor and health insurance.

IRDAI data showed that standalone health insurers surpassed the industry growth by collecting Rs 4,222.75 crore, with YoY growth of 55.5 percent. Star Health Insurance is the largest player in this space with a gross direct premium of Rs 2,315.73 crore.

Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020, there has been a rise in demand for health insurance products amidst rising hospitalisation cases and allied costs. Due to this, standalone health insurers have gained.

Excluding the specialist insurers (ECGC and Agriculture Insurance Company) and standalone health insurers, the industry had collected gross direct premium of Rs 39,810.39 crore, showing a YoY growth of 11 percent.

Among listed insurers, ICICI Lombard collected a gross direct premium of Rs 3,732.96 crore in the June quarter showing a YoY growth of 13 percent. It had a market share of 8.4 percent, as per the IRDAI data.

Close

Related stories

This makes ICICI Lombard the country's second-largest insurer by gross direct premium underwritten as of June 2021.

New India Assurance collected gross direct premium of Rs 8,831.39 crore, showing a YoY growth of 17.5 percent. It had a market share of 19.88 percent making it the largest insurer by gross direct premium underwritten as of June 2021.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #insurance
first published: Jul 8, 2021 08:20 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Trade

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Trade

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.