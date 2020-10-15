India needs ‘bold policy’, says former World Bank Chief Economist Kaushik Basu after IMF projects Bangladesh ahead of India in per capita GDP

Kaushik Basu, the former Chief Economist of the World Bank, has raised alarm after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected that Bangladesh would overtake India in real gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in 2021.

Tweeting his concern that India “which had a lead of 25 percent five years back is now trailing”, Basu called for “bold fiscal or monetary policy”.



I've now checked the data. IMF's estimate shows Bangladesh will cross India in real GDP per capita in 2021. Any emerging economy doing well is good news. But it's shocking that India, which had a lead of 25% 5 years ago is now trailing. This calls for bold fiscal/monetary policy.

— Kaushik Basu (@kaushikcbasu) October 15, 2020

He said: “I've now checked the data. IMF's estimate shows Bangladesh will cross India in real GDP per capita in 2021. Any emerging economy doing well is good news. But it's shocking that India, which had a lead of 25% 5 years ago is now trailing. This calls for bold fiscal/monetary policy." (sic)

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Basu was referencing the IMF’s biannual World Economic Outlook report released on October 13, where it said it expects India’s GDP to decline by 10.3 percent in FY21 due to contraction in economic activities amid the country-wide lockdown for COVID-19.

This is a downward revision from its June forecast of a 4.5 percent drop and is grimmer than the Reserve Bank of India’s forecast of 9.5 percent contraction for FY21.

IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said all developing economies and emerging markets are expected to contract this year, adding that economies will “need to prioritise critical spending for health.”

Watch: Big Story | Severe contraction in India's GDP shown by IMF for FY21

As per the report, Bangladesh is set to beat India in terms of per capita GDP in CY20, expected to grow 4 percent in 2020 to $1,888. India’s per capita GDP, on the other hand, is expected to decline 10.5 percent to $1,877 – the lowest in the last four years, thanks to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

This would make India the third-poorest country in South Asia, with only Pakistan and Nepal reporting lower per capita GDP. Notably, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Maldives would be ahead of India.

The WEO database suggests that the Indian economy will be the worst hit from the pandemic in South Asia after Sri Lanka, whose per capita GDP is expected to shrink 4 percent in the current calendar year. In comparison, Nepal and Bhutan are expected to grow their economies this year, while the IMF has not divulged Pakistan’s data for 2020 and beyond.

On the other hand, government sources played down the IMF’s projection, stating that India’s GDP in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) was 11 times more than Bangladesh in 2019.

These sources emphasised that under the Modi government, the per capita GDP has increased from Rs 83,091 in 2014-15 to Rs 108,620 in 2019-20, representing an increase of 30.7 per cent.