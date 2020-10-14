172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|big-story-severe-contraction-in-indias-gdp-shown-by-imf-for-fy21-5962331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Severe contraction in India's GDP shown by IMF for FY21

This projection is even grimmer than what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) predicts. How long will the economy take to recover?

Moneycontrol News

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected India’s gross domestic product (GDP) to plunge by 10.3 percent in financial year 2020-21, revising its earlier estimate of a 4.5 percent degrowth.

This projection is even grimmer than what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) predicts. RBI forecasts that there will be a contraction of 9.5% in the GDP for the current fiscal year.

However, India is expected to rebound in 2021 with 8.8 percent growth rate in the succeeding financial year, the IMF said.

Close
How long will the economy take to recover? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story.
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 08:47 pm

tags #Economy #GDP #IMF #India #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.