Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 3.05 lakh

Coronavirus LIVE updates | Trump's son Barron tested positive for COVID-19, reveals First Lady Melania

Barron Trump, the teenage son of US President Donald Trump, contracted COVID-19 after his parents tested positive for the infectious disease but has since tested negative, First Lady Melania Trump has said.

In a blog posted on the White House website, Melania said that Barron, 14, exhibited no symptoms, a departure from herself and the president, who have both said they experienced mild symptoms. (Input from PTI)