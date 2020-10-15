Live now
Oct 15, 2020
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 3.05 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 72.3 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 87 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 206th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 72,39,389 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,10,586 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 87 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.83 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.88 lakh people have died so far.
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Trump's son Barron tested positive for COVID-19, reveals First Lady Melania
Barron Trump, the teenage son of US President Donald Trump, contracted COVID-19 after his parents tested positive for the infectious disease but has since tested negative, First Lady Melania Trump has said.
In a blog posted on the White House website, Melania said that Barron, 14, exhibited no symptoms, a departure from herself and the president, who have both said they experienced mild symptoms. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus impact | Cycle sales in India jump over two-folds in last 5 months amid COVID-19 pandemic
Bicycle sales in India have grown by over two-folds in the last five months as people are opting for this cheapest mode of transport to cover short to medium distance in view of health safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, industry players said.
People in many cities have to wait to buy a bicycle of their choice due to a massive surge in demand, according to manufacturers.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | France imposed a curfew on Paris and other major cities, and other countries are taking similar steps as record caseloads fill hospitals and governments try to respond without lockdowns.
Europe, which thought it had the coronavirus tamed, faces a resurgence
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for COVID-19
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, the party said yesterday.
"Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him," it said.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 3.05 lakh
Record single-day rise of 64 deaths has pushed Bengal's fatalities to COVID-19 death toll to 5,808. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to 3.05 lakh with 3,677 new infections, the state’s health department said yesterday.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 72,39,389. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 63,01,927 patients have recovered, 1,10,586 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 8,26,876. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.83 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 10.88 lakh.
With over 78.86 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and Peru are rising rapidly.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 206th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.