Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India GDP: IMF projects 10.3% contraction in FY21 growth, but sharp rebound in FY22

It revised India's GDP since its June forecast of a 4.5 percent drop, while reflecting a severe-than-anticipated contraction in economic activities in Q1 FY21 amid the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Moneycontrol News

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on October 13 said it expects India’s gross domestic product (GDP) to decline by 10.3 percent in FY21.

It revised India's GDP since its June forecast of a 4.5 percent drop, while reflecting a severe-than-anticipated contraction in economic activities in Q1 FY21 amid the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference on its biannual World Economic Outlook, IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said to the press that all the developing economy regions and emerging markets are expected to contract this year. She even pointed out that countries like India and Indonesia will also feel the contraction in their economy.

Close

Stating that India's GDP contracted much more severely than expected in the second quarter, Gopinath said, "the economy is projected to contract by 10.3% in 2020, before rebounding by 8.8% in 2021."

IMF even claimed that the recovery for the global economy will likely be long, uneven, and uncertain. However, the international monetary body stated that some economies may recover faster than anticipated, and while some can see worsening prospects.

Previously in June quarter (Q2), India's GDP plunged below what was projected by IMF due to sharp compression in consumption and a collapse in investment. India's GDP contracted 23.9 percent, which was worse among the G20 economies.

Expecting a stronger recovery in the third quarter of FY 2021, Gopinath said, "It is essential that fiscal and monetary policy support are not prematurely withdrawn, as best possible."

This is developing story, Please check back for updates.
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 06:19 pm

