MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Economic Survey 2022: Banking system past the pandemic but some lagged impact remains in the pipeline

    The stressed advances ratio of scheduled commercial banks increased from 7.9 per cent at the end of September 2020 to 8.5 per cent at the end of September 2021, the government's annual pre-budget survey released on January 31 said

    Dinesh Unnikrishnan
    January 31, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST

    The Indian banking system appears to have weathered the pandemic shock well even if there is some lagged impact in the pipeline, the 2022 Economic Survey said on 31 January.

    Overall, the stressed advances ratio of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) increased from 7.9 per cent at end-September 2020 to 8.5 per cent at end-September 2021, the government's annual pre-budget survey released on January 31 said.

    "Various COVID-19 related dispensations/moratoriums provided with respect to asset quality contributed towards increase in restructured assets and, as a result, stressed advances ratio for the banking system increased at end-September 2021," the survey said.

    Gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of public sector banks (PSBs) decreased from 9.4 per cent at end-September 2020 to 8.6 per cent at end-September 2021, the survey said.

    The stressed advances ratio of PSBs increased marginally from 10.0 per cent to 10.1 per cent during the same period on account of a rise in restructured advances, the survey added.

    Close

    Related stories

    However, the capital adequacy ratio has continued to improve since 2015-16. Capital to risk weighted asset ratio (CRAR) of SCBs increased from 15.84 per cent at end-September 2020 to 16.54 per cent at end-September 2021 on account of improvement for both public and private sector banks, the survey said.

    "More significantly, the banking system is well capitalised and the overhang of NPAs seems to have structurally declined even allowing for some lagged impact of the pandemic," it added.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for details)
    Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Deputy Editor at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.
    Tags: #Economic Survey 2022-23
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 01:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.