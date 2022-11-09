English
    Vaishali Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.16 crore, down 33.75% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaishali Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.16 crore in September 2022 down 33.75% from Rs. 19.86 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2022 up 42.28% from Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.33 crore in September 2022 up 29.07% from Rs. 2.58 crore in September 2021.

    Vaishali Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in September 2021.

    Vaishali Pharma shares closed at 101.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.60% returns over the last 6 months and 179.06% over the last 12 months.

    Vaishali Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.199.6619.66
    Other Operating Income-0.030.520.20
    Total Income From Operations13.1610.1819.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.856.3116.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.660.23-0.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.540.500.59
    Depreciation0.140.090.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.840.930.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.452.112.11
    Other Income0.740.430.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.192.542.48
    Interest0.530.530.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.662.011.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.662.011.87
    Tax0.660.500.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.991.511.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.991.511.40
    Equity Share Capital10.5510.5510.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.891.431.33
    Diluted EPS1.891.431.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.891.431.33
    Diluted EPS1.891.431.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:31 am