Vaishali Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.16 crore, down 33.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.16 crore in September 2022 down 33.75% from Rs. 19.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2022 up 42.28% from Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.33 crore in September 2022 up 29.07% from Rs. 2.58 crore in September 2021.

Vaishali Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in September 2021.

Vaishali Pharma shares closed at 101.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.60% returns over the last 6 months and 179.06% over the last 12 months.