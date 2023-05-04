English
    Tata Chemicals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,407.00 crore, up 26.61% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,407.00 crore in March 2023 up 26.61% from Rs. 3,480.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 709.00 crore in March 2023 up 61.81% from Rs. 438.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,040.00 crore in March 2023 up 36.2% from Rs. 763.61 crore in March 2022.

    Tata Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 27.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.20 in March 2022.

    Tata Chemicals shares closed at 992.05 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.66% returns over the last 6 months and 0.50% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,407.004,148.003,480.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,407.004,148.003,480.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials630.00767.00717.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.0072.0082.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks189.00-186.00-97.81
    Power & Fuel--901.00646.89
    Employees Cost457.00431.00397.60
    Depreciation234.00227.00205.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,125.001,241.001,077.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax731.00695.00452.06
    Other Income75.0037.00106.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax806.00732.00558.30
    Interest133.00107.0069.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax673.00625.00489.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax673.00625.00489.07
    Tax-8.00102.0042.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities681.00523.00446.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-2.00-7.00-24.81
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period679.00516.00421.41
    Minority Interest17.00-34.00-7.26
    Share Of P/L Of Associates13.00-91.0024.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates709.00391.00438.17
    Equity Share Capital255.00255.00254.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.8315.3517.20
    Diluted EPS27.8315.3517.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.8315.3517.20
    Diluted EPS27.8315.3517.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

