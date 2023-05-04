Tata Chemicals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,407.00 crore, up 26.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,407.00 crore in March 2023 up 26.61% from Rs. 3,480.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 709.00 crore in March 2023 up 61.81% from Rs. 438.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,040.00 crore in March 2023 up 36.2% from Rs. 763.61 crore in March 2022.

Tata Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 27.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.20 in March 2022.

Tata Chemicals shares closed at 992.05 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.66% returns over the last 6 months and 0.50% over the last 12 months.