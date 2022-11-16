Super Spinning Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore, down 0.68% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore in September 2022 down 0.68% from Rs. 25.10 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2022 down 24.13% from Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2022 down 185.71% from Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2021.
Super Spinning shares closed at 9.30 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.18% returns over the last 6 months and -24.08% over the last 12 months.
|Super Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.93
|25.44
|25.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.93
|25.44
|25.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.25
|23.64
|15.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.50
|-4.31
|1.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.10
|2.62
|2.56
|Depreciation
|0.58
|0.54
|0.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.29
|4.43
|3.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.80
|-1.47
|1.18
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.02
|0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.74
|-1.45
|1.82
|Interest
|0.76
|0.69
|0.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.50
|-2.14
|0.85
|Exceptional Items
|0.22
|--
|1.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.28
|-2.14
|1.88
|Tax
|--
|--
|4.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.28
|-2.14
|-2.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.28
|-2.14
|-2.64
|Equity Share Capital
|5.50
|5.50
|5.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.39
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.39
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.39
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.39
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited