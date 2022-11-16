English
    Super Spinning Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore, down 0.68% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore in September 2022 down 0.68% from Rs. 25.10 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2022 down 24.13% from Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2022 down 185.71% from Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2021.

    Super Spinning shares closed at 9.30 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.18% returns over the last 6 months and -24.08% over the last 12 months.

    Super Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.9325.4425.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.9325.4425.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.2523.6415.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.50-4.311.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.102.622.56
    Depreciation0.580.540.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.294.433.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.80-1.471.18
    Other Income0.060.020.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.74-1.451.82
    Interest0.760.690.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.50-2.140.85
    Exceptional Items0.22--1.04
    P/L Before Tax-3.28-2.141.88
    Tax----4.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.28-2.14-2.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.28-2.14-2.64
    Equity Share Capital5.505.505.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.60-0.39-0.48
    Diluted EPS-0.60-0.39-0.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.60-0.39-0.48
    Diluted EPS-0.60-0.39-0.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Super Spinning #Super Spinning Mills #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am