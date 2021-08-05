SML Isuzu Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 99.97 crore, up 247.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.97 crore in June 2021 up 247.84% from Rs. 28.74 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.44 crore in June 2021 up 36.01% from Rs. 52.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.93 crore in June 2021 up 51.5% from Rs. 34.91 crore in June 2020.

SML Isuzu shares closed at 602.60 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.52% returns over the last 6 months and 52.11% over the last 12 months.