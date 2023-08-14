English
    Shakti Pumps Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.06 crore, down 55.57% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shakti Pumps (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 113.06 crore in June 2023 down 55.57% from Rs. 254.48 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2023 down 88.6% from Rs. 8.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.46 crore in June 2023 down 62.27% from Rs. 22.42 crore in June 2022.

    Shakti Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.75 in June 2022.

    Shakti Pumps shares closed at 668.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.57% returns over the last 6 months and 41.64% over the last 12 months.

    Shakti Pumps (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.06182.66254.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations113.06182.66254.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.74130.47226.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.465.05-30.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.2611.9813.46
    Depreciation4.634.464.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.6124.2724.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.296.4316.67
    Other Income0.540.581.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.837.0117.75
    Interest3.114.056.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.732.9611.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.732.9611.74
    Tax-0.270.713.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.002.258.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.002.258.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.002.258.74
    Equity Share Capital18.3818.3818.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.541.224.75
    Diluted EPS0.541.224.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.541.224.75
    Diluted EPS0.541.224.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:22 pm

