SBI Q3 result: Net profit surges 68% to Rs 1,4205 crore, beats estimates

State Bank of India: Challa Sreenivasulu Setty to remain as SBI's Managing Director for additional 2 years. The Central Government extended the term of office of Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as Managing Director of the country's largest lender for a period of two years with effect from January 20, 2023.

State Bank of India on February 3 reported a 68 percent surge in net profit for the December quarter, helped by a reduction in provisions and strong core income growth.

India’s largest lender reported a net profit of Rs 1,4205 crore for the December quarter, up from Rs 8431.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. A poll of eight brokerages had estimated the net profit at Rs 13,360 crore.

The lender’s interest income rose to Rs 86,616 crore from Rs 69,678 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Provisions declined 17 percent to Rs 5,760 crore in the December quarter. The state-owned lender's provisions totaled Rs 6,974 crore in the same period last year.

(This is a developing story, please check back for updates)