Sanghi Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 225.67 crore, down 36.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghi Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 225.67 crore in March 2023 down 36.46% from Rs. 355.15 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 104.56 crore in March 2023 down 1757.05% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2023 down 124.73% from Rs. 45.69 crore in March 2022.
Sanghi Ind shares closed at 75.95 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.73% returns over the last 6 months and 68.78% over the last 12 months.
|Sanghi Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|224.84
|132.76
|352.86
|Other Operating Income
|0.83
|0.93
|2.29
|Total Income From Operations
|225.67
|133.69
|355.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.32
|10.82
|15.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.77
|1.80
|8.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.10
|-26.16
|43.87
|Power & Fuel
|117.96
|77.01
|115.68
|Employees Cost
|15.23
|15.63
|15.77
|Depreciation
|23.12
|23.40
|16.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|61.55
|42.87
|92.37
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.58
|29.57
|19.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-35.76
|-41.25
|27.05
|Other Income
|1.34
|0.70
|2.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.42
|-40.55
|29.09
|Interest
|70.14
|77.43
|20.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-104.56
|-117.98
|8.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-104.56
|-117.98
|8.88
|Tax
|--
|25.97
|2.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-104.56
|-143.95
|6.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-104.56
|-143.95
|6.31
|Equity Share Capital
|258.33
|258.33
|251.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.14
|-5.73
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-4.14
|-5.73
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.14
|-5.73
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-4.14
|-5.73
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited