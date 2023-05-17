English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sanghi Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 225.67 crore, down 36.46% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghi Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 225.67 crore in March 2023 down 36.46% from Rs. 355.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 104.56 crore in March 2023 down 1757.05% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2023 down 124.73% from Rs. 45.69 crore in March 2022.

    Sanghi Ind shares closed at 75.95 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.73% returns over the last 6 months and 68.78% over the last 12 months.

    Sanghi Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations224.84132.76352.86
    Other Operating Income0.830.932.29
    Total Income From Operations225.67133.69355.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.3210.8215.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.771.808.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.10-26.1643.87
    Power & Fuel117.9677.01115.68
    Employees Cost15.2315.6315.77
    Depreciation23.1223.4016.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses61.5542.8792.37
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.5829.5719.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-35.76-41.2527.05
    Other Income1.340.702.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-34.42-40.5529.09
    Interest70.1477.4320.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-104.56-117.988.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-104.56-117.988.88
    Tax--25.972.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-104.56-143.956.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-104.56-143.956.31
    Equity Share Capital258.33258.33251.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.14-5.730.25
    Diluted EPS-4.14-5.730.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.14-5.730.25
    Diluted EPS-4.14-5.730.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sanghi Ind #Sanghi Industries
    first published: May 17, 2023 06:40 pm