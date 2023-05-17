Sanghi Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 225.67 crore, down 36.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 225.67 crore in March 2023 down 36.46% from Rs. 355.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 104.56 crore in March 2023 down 1757.05% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2023 down 124.73% from Rs. 45.69 crore in March 2022.

Sanghi Ind shares closed at 75.95 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.73% returns over the last 6 months and 68.78% over the last 12 months.