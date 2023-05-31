Remedium Lifeca Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.58 crore, up 87.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Remedium Lifecare are:
Net Sales at Rs 75.58 crore in March 2023 up 87.6% from Rs. 40.29 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2023 down 310.96% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2023 down 391.53% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.
Remedium Lifeca shares closed at 2,001.30 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1,328.48% returns over the last 6 months and 1,366.15% over the last 12 months.
|Remedium Lifecare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|75.58
|176.48
|40.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|75.58
|176.48
|40.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|39.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|71.87
|170.29
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.71
|3.14
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.40
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.61
|1.12
|1.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.91
|1.52
|-0.61
|Other Income
|--
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.91
|1.54
|-0.61
|Interest
|-0.10
|0.02
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.81
|1.52
|-0.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.81
|1.52
|-0.72
|Tax
|1.97
|--
|0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.78
|1.52
|-1.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.78
|1.52
|-1.16
|Equity Share Capital
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.28
|4.23
|-3.23
|Diluted EPS
|-13.28
|4.23
|-3.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.28
|4.23
|-3.23
|Diluted EPS
|-13.28
|4.23
|-3.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited