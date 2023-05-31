English
    Remedium Lifeca Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.58 crore, up 87.6% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Remedium Lifecare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.58 crore in March 2023 up 87.6% from Rs. 40.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2023 down 310.96% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2023 down 391.53% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

    Remedium Lifeca shares closed at 2,001.30 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1,328.48% returns over the last 6 months and 1,366.15% over the last 12 months.

    Remedium Lifecare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.58176.4840.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.58176.4840.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----39.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods71.87170.29--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.713.14--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.290.400.16
    Depreciation0.010.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.611.121.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.911.52-0.61
    Other Income--0.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.911.54-0.61
    Interest-0.100.020.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.811.52-0.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.811.52-0.72
    Tax1.97--0.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.781.52-1.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.781.52-1.16
    Equity Share Capital3.603.603.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.284.23-3.23
    Diluted EPS-13.284.23-3.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.284.23-3.23
    Diluted EPS-13.284.23-3.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Remedium Lifeca #Remedium Lifecare #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am