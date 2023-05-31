Remedium Lifeca Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.58 crore, up 87.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.58 crore in March 2023 up 87.6% from Rs. 40.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2023 down 310.96% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2023 down 391.53% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

Remedium Lifeca shares closed at 2,001.30 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1,328.48% returns over the last 6 months and 1,366.15% over the last 12 months.