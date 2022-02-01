Pudumjee Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 25.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2021 up 25.28% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021 up 782.58% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021 up 47.83% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020.

Pudumjee Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

Pudumjee Ind shares closed at 18.65 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.56% returns over the last 6 months and 95.29% over the last 12 months.