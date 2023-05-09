English
    Poly Medicure Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 306.85 crore, up 19.16% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poly Medicure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 306.85 crore in March 2023 up 19.16% from Rs. 257.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.81 crore in March 2023 up 62.61% from Rs. 36.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.71 crore in March 2023 up 43.43% from Rs. 63.94 crore in March 2022.

    Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 6.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.77 in March 2022.

    Poly Medicure shares closed at 978.85 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.09% returns over the last 6 months and 25.67% over the last 12 months.

    Poly Medicure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations306.85284.83257.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations306.85284.83257.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials108.82108.6092.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.310.445.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.29-6.534.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.5153.3445.19
    Depreciation14.7914.1913.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses5.77--5.11
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.5157.9749.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.4256.8341.76
    Other Income8.4914.438.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.9271.2649.95
    Interest2.354.831.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax74.5766.4348.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax74.5766.4348.51
    Tax16.3516.7812.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.2349.6535.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.2349.6535.88
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.590.360.28
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates58.8150.0136.17
    Equity Share Capital47.9747.9647.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.135.213.77
    Diluted EPS6.135.203.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.135.213.77
    Diluted EPS6.135.203.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
