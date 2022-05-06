Paushak Ltd Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.62 crore, up 35.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.62 crore in March 2022 up 35.84% from Rs. 38.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.22 crore in March 2022 up 20.11% from Rs. 11.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.97 crore in March 2022 up 20.45% from Rs. 17.41 crore in March 2021.

Paushak Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 42.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 35.73 in March 2021.

Paushak Ltd shares closed at 10,789.15 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.69% returns over the last 6 months and 43.89% over the last 12 months.