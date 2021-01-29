Motilal Oswal Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 947.62 crore, up 47.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 947.62 crore in December 2020 up 47.76% from Rs. 641.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.87 crore in December 2020 up 101.81% from Rs. 165.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 535.16 crore in December 2020 up 65.6% from Rs. 323.17 crore in December 2019.

Motilal Oswal EPS has increased to Rs. 22.84 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.20 in December 2019.

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 604.90 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -12.80% returns over the last 6 months and -25.82% over the last 12 months.