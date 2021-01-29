MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Motilal Oswal Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 947.62 crore, up 47.76% Y-o-Y

January 29, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Motilal Oswal Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 947.62 crore in December 2020 up 47.76% from Rs. 641.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.87 crore in December 2020 up 101.81% from Rs. 165.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 535.16 crore in December 2020 up 65.6% from Rs. 323.17 crore in December 2019.

Motilal Oswal EPS has increased to Rs. 22.84 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.20 in December 2019.

Close

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 604.90 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -12.80% returns over the last 6 months and -25.82% over the last 12 months.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations927.21798.47641.32
Other Operating Income20.4112.76--
Total Income From Operations947.62811.23641.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost164.07150.63131.76
Depreciation11.7111.409.35
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies33.8511.4010.87
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses215.09228.59178.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax522.90409.21310.87
Other Income0.550.392.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax523.45409.60313.82
Interest103.30109.10118.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax420.15300.50195.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax420.15300.50195.22
Tax84.2364.8426.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities335.92235.66168.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period335.92235.66168.31
Minority Interest-2.98-2.46-3.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.9363.260.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates333.87296.46165.44
Equity Share Capital14.6514.6914.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.8420.0711.20
Diluted EPS22.3419.6511.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.8420.0711.20
Diluted EPS22.3419.6511.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Motilal Oswal #Motilal Oswal Financial Services #Results
first published: Jan 29, 2021 09:22 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.