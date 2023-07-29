MCX Q1 results: Net profit slides 52.5% YoY to Rs 19.66 crore, operating income at Rs 146 crore

MCX was established in 2003 by the Indian government.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on July 29 posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.66 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, marking a decline of 52.5 percent as against Rs 41.46 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, MCX's net profit in Q1FY24 is 261 percent higher, as it stood at Rs 5.45 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal.

The consolidated income from operations, during the quarter under review, came in at Rs 145.77 crore, which is 33.9 percent higher as compared to Rs 108.79 crore clocked in Q1FY23.

The operational income was up 8.9 percent quarter-on-quarter as it stood at Rs 133.75 crore in Q4FY23.

The company, in a release, noted that its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the June 2023 quarter increased by 41 percent to Rs 31 crore from Rs 22 crore in the quarter ending March 2023.

"EBITDA margin (consolidated) stood at 19 percent for Q1FY24 and 14 percent for Q4FY23, marginally higher in spite of high technology servicing cost," it added.

MCX further noted that its market share in commodity futures during the first quarter stood at 96.3 percent.

In a separate exchange filing, the company said that its board of directors has approved September 15 as the "record date to determine shareholders who will be eligible to receive final dividend", and has also decided to pay the dividend by October 24.

The board has also fixed September 26 as the date to hold the next annual general meeting, it added.

In the trading session on July 28, MCX's scrip settled at Rs 1667.80 apiece on the BSE, which was 0.48 percent higher as against the previous day's close.