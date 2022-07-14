English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Low demand, high taxes blow a hole in Tata Metaliks Q1 profits; stock sinks 5%

    The company has blamed low demand, high raw material prices and the 15 percent export duty for its dismal show

    Moneycontrol News
    July 14, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Tata Metaliks, a producer of pig iron and ductile iron (DI) pipes, slumped nearly 5 percent in the morning session on July 14, a day after the company reported a dramatic fall in profits in the June quarter.

    Tata Metaliks' net profit crashed 98.71 percent to Rs 1.22 crore from Rs 94.90 crore in the same quarter last year, the Tata Group company said. The company’s total revenue increased 10.37 percent to Rs 669.35 crore, driven by an increase in realisation of both pig iron and DI pipes by 36-40 percent.

    The firm added that sales volume of pig iron and DI pipes were lower by 23 percent and 8 percent, respectively, year on year primarily due to softening of the market sentiment for pig iron from mid-May.

    For market updates, click here to follow our live blog 

    “Pig iron prices also witnessed a sharp drop in market prices after imposition of export duty by the government on May 22, 2022. On the raw materials front, coal and coke prices moved up significantly,” said Tata Metaliks. “Profitability was severely impacted in the quarter owing to the above factors.”

    Close

    Related stories

    Sandeep Kumar, Managing Director of Tata Metaliks, hoped the coming months would be better.

    Also read: Government blows $850-million hole in metal stocks as foreigners flee export duties

    “The pig iron market has stabilised and has shown a slight upward trend since the beginning of July. Coal prices have dropped significantly with prime hard coking coal having come down from $500/tonne average in May to below $300/tonne in July. All these factors present a positive outlook for pig iron business in Q2,” Kumar said.

    He also expects the government’s increased investment in water infrastructure to keep the demand for DI pipes robust even though the second quarter is a seasonally weak quarter.

    “Subsequent quarters are expected to be much better with the demand of DI pipe picking up and supported by additional volumes from the new DI Pipe plant,” Kumar said

    At 11.14 am, the stock was down 4.88 percent at Rs 688.75 on BSE.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Q1 earnings #Tata Metaliks
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 11:54 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.