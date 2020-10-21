172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|kpit-technologies-posts-22-5-decline-in-q2-net-profit-to-rs-28-crore-5995161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 08:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

KPIT technologies posts 22.5% decline in Q2 net profit to Rs 28 crore

The company had reported a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 35.9 crore in the year-ago period, KPIT Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tech firm KPIT Technologies on October 21 posted a 22.5 percent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 27.8 crore for the quarter ended September 2020.

The company had reported a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 35.9 crore in the year-ago period, KPIT Technologies said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations declined 10.7 percent to Rs 485.4 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 544 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

On sequential basis, net profit was higher by 15.8 percent from Rs 24 crore, while revenue from operations was lower by 1.4 percent from Rs 492.7 crore in the April-June 2020 quarter. "The revenue for the quarter was in line with our expectation and we delivered better on profitability," KPIT Co-founder, CEO and MD Kishor Patil said.

Close

Change in revenue mix helped grow volumes and the company expects offshoring to increase for a couple of quarters, he added. "Despite rupee appreciation, we increased operating margins on the back of improved operational efficiency and productivity. We are confident of growth and further margin improvement in H2 over H1," he said.

related news

Sachin Tikekar, President and Whole-time Director at KPIT, said the company's clients are witnessing a steady build up in their operations and it persists to drive zero-defect delivery and uphold its commitments to them. "We continue to invest in relevant practices aligned to CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electric). Our pipeline remains strong with a few strategic deals, reiterating our position as a software integrator partner to our clients," he added.

At the end of the second quarter, KPIT's headcount was at 6,630.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 08:38 pm

tags #Business #KPIT Technologies #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.