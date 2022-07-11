English
    Kohinoor Foods Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.32 crore, down 18.81% Y-o-Y

    July 11, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kohinoor Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.32 crore in June 2022 down 18.81% from Rs. 26.26 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.34 crore in June 2022 up 538.5% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.23 crore in June 2022 up 4137.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

    Kohinoor Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2021.

    Kohinoor Foods shares closed at 90.45 on July 08, 2022 (NSE)

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.3240.2626.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.3240.2626.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.8822.311.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.735.6118.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.880.48-1.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.581.661.25
    Depreciation1.661.911.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.8910.786.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.46-2.49-2.07
    Other Income0.114.460.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.571.97-2.00
    Interest0.040.500.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.531.47-2.13
    Exceptional Items7.81-0.22--
    P/L Before Tax9.341.25-2.13
    Tax--0.80--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.340.45-2.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.340.45-2.13
    Equity Share Capital37.0737.0737.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.520.15-0.57
    Diluted EPS2.520.15-0.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.520.15-0.57
    Diluted EPS2.520.15-0.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Kohinoor Foods #Results
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 09:00 am
