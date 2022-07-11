Kohinoor Foods Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.32 crore, down 18.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.32 crore in June 2022 down 18.81% from Rs. 26.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.34 crore in June 2022 up 538.5% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.23 crore in June 2022 up 4137.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Kohinoor Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2021.

Kohinoor Foods shares closed at 90.45 on July 08, 2022 (NSE)