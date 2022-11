Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) reported a net profit of Rs 4454.24 crore for the July-September quarter, a year-on-year increase of 17.8 percent on the back of a robust loan growth.

The housing finance company's total interest income was Rs 13142.93 crore, a growth of 24.2 percent from a year ago period. Total revenue from operations was Rs 15027.21 crore.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.)