Eros Intl Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.83 crore, down 41.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.83 crore in June 2021 down 41.86% from Rs. 32.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.24 crore in June 2021 down 10.14% from Rs. 33.81 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.00 crore in June 2021 down 30.64% from Rs. 8.42 crore in June 2020.

Eros Intl shares closed at 20.10 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given -23.28% returns over the last 6 months and -16.60% over the last 12 months.