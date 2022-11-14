English
    Eros Intl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.87 crore, up 250.92% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 222.87 crore in September 2022 up 250.92% from Rs. 63.51 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.55 crore in September 2022 down 165.36% from Rs. 13.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.76 crore in September 2022 down 162.38% from Rs. 7.15 crore in September 2021.

    Eros Intl shares closed at 26.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.13% returns over the last 6 months and 38.14% over the last 12 months.

    Eros International Media
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations222.8736.5563.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations222.8736.5563.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods235.6139.5878.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.09--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.979.9618.57
    Depreciation1.641.681.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.4726.3315.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.82-40.91-50.55
    Other Income29.4229.7441.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.40-11.17-8.99
    Interest15.3115.236.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-35.71-26.40-15.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-35.71-26.40-15.11
    Tax-0.17-0.18-2.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-35.54-26.22-13.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-35.54-26.22-13.02
    Minority Interest0.990.17--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-34.55-26.05-13.02
    Equity Share Capital95.8895.8895.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.72-2.74-1.36
    Diluted EPS-3.72-2.74-1.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.72-2.74-1.36
    Diluted EPS-3.72-2.74-1.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

