Eros Intl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.87 crore, up 250.92% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:30 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 222.87 crore in September 2022 up 250.92% from Rs. 63.51 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.55 crore in September 2022 down 165.36% from Rs. 13.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.76 crore in September 2022 down 162.38% from Rs. 7.15 crore in September 2021.
Eros Intl shares closed at 26.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.13% returns over the last 6 months and 38.14% over the last 12 months.
|Eros International Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|222.87
|36.55
|63.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|222.87
|36.55
|63.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|235.61
|39.58
|78.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.09
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.97
|9.96
|18.57
|Depreciation
|1.64
|1.68
|1.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.47
|26.33
|15.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.82
|-40.91
|-50.55
|Other Income
|29.42
|29.74
|41.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.40
|-11.17
|-8.99
|Interest
|15.31
|15.23
|6.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-35.71
|-26.40
|-15.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-35.71
|-26.40
|-15.11
|Tax
|-0.17
|-0.18
|-2.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.54
|-26.22
|-13.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.54
|-26.22
|-13.02
|Minority Interest
|0.99
|0.17
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-34.55
|-26.05
|-13.02
|Equity Share Capital
|95.88
|95.88
|95.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.72
|-2.74
|-1.36
|Diluted EPS
|-3.72
|-2.74
|-1.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.72
|-2.74
|-1.36
|Diluted EPS
|-3.72
|-2.74
|-1.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited