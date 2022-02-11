MARKET NEWS

    Divi’s Laboratories Q3 Results | Profit rises 92 percent to Rs 902 crore, revenue comes at Rs 2,493 crore

    The growth was driven by a strong traction in contract manufacturing as well as higher contribution from molnupiravir, an oral anti-viral treatment for COVID-19 and nutraceuticals or nutritional supplements

    Gaurav Sharma
    February 11, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
    Hyderabad-based drug maker Divi’s Laboratories Ltd, on February 11, reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 902 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, up by 92 percent from the profit of Rs 471 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit is higher by 49 percent from a PAT of Rs 606 crore reported in the previous quarter.

    Consolidated revenues for the company that manufactures and custom-synthesizes generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), intermediates and nutraceutical ingredients stood at Rs 2,493 crore, up by 47 percent compared to Rs 1,701 crore reported a year-ago. Revenues in the preceding quarter stood at Rs 1,988 crore.

    13.4% dip in daily COVID-19 cases, 11.7% drop in active cases in a day

    The growth was driven by a strong traction in contract manufacturing as well as higher contribution from molnupiravir, an oral anti-viral treatment for COVID-19 and nutraceuticals or nutritional supplements.

    The stock of Divi’s Laboratories opened flat at Rs 4,313.75 at the National Stock Exchange on February 11. During the past one year, the stock has generated returns of 16 percent.
    Tags: #Divi's Laboratories Limited #Results
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 12:30 pm
